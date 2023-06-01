Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$8.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WDO. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.96. The company had a trading volume of 159,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.69. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wesdome Gold Mines

About Wesdome Gold Mines

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total value of C$282,231.79. In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total value of C$282,231.79. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 25,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$178,244.30. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

