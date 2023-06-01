Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$8.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WDO. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance
Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.96. The company had a trading volume of 159,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.69. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$13.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wesdome Gold Mines
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.
Further Reading
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.