Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.95 and last traded at $40.30. Approximately 716,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,101,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSIQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

