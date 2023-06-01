Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.60

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.60 and traded as low as $14.14. Canfor shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 8,922 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CFPZF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Canfor to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC cut their price target on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Canfor Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corp. engages in the production of pulp & paper. It also offers wood pellets and green energy. It operates through the Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segment. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

