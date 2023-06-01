Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,707 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,842,000 after buying an additional 327,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after acquiring an additional 277,288 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,018,000 after acquiring an additional 247,425 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,145,000 after acquiring an additional 223,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 448,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,757,000 after acquiring an additional 131,328 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $489.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $553.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,771,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

