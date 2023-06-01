Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,085,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $181.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.00. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $181.91.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,261. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

