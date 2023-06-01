Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 187.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,867 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Clear Secure worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,960,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after buying an additional 362,982 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clear Secure news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $26,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,930.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,626,470. Insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

