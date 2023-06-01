Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 102,238 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102,238 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.45% of Century Aluminum worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 109,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 187,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matt Aboud bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,415.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CENX opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

CENX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

