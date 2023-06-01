Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,369 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 285.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,680 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,150,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,720 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $20,534,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after buying an additional 991,860 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

