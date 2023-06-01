Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,851 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

