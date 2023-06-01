Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 436.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,434 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,551,000 after buying an additional 890,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,711,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,135,000 after purchasing an additional 360,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

