Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$6.40 EPS.

Capri Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $69.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Capri Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,717,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,729,000 after buying an additional 248,608 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

