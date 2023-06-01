Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$6.40 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $69.25.
CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.19.
Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.
