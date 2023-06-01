Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 18,695.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CAH traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.06. The stock had a trading volume of 941,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,322. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.