Carey J. Dorman Sells 3,656 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $65,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,894. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 80,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,808,000 after purchasing an additional 130,761 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 20.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after buying an additional 269,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,140,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after buying an additional 114,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 512.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 592,877 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

