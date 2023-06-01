Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in May

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,800 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 794,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,428.0 days.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of CGJTF stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $122.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGJTF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Cargojet

Cargojet, Inc engages in the provision of time-sensitive premium overnight air cargo services. The firm is also involved in providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA, and other select international destinations. The company was founded by Ajay K.

