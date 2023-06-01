Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $12.92

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.92, but opened at $13.80. Carvana shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 9,504,505 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

Carvana Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.89) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carvana by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $50,756,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $14,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,097 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

