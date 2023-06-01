Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $260.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.20.

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $225.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.32 and a 200 day moving average of $225.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

