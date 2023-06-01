Causeway Capital Management LLC Makes New $449,000 Investment in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,478 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,917 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 7,691,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,982,000 after purchasing an additional 338,325 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,108,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,908 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,532,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,779,000 after purchasing an additional 273,964 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,506,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Enerplus Price Performance

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

Shares of ERF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.13. 307,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,093. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.18. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.09%.

Enerplus Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.