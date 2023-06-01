CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.56

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 112733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

CBS Stock Down 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

