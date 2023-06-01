CEEK VR Price Down 3.7% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $54.22 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00026047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019980 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016127 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,932.02 or 1.00015382 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06640351 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $6,997,698.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

