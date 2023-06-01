CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 2,617 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 238.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after buying an additional 158,420 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AZPN opened at $163.92 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.40 and a one year high of $263.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.32 and a 200 day moving average of $207.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Aspen Technology

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.83.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.