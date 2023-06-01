CenterBook Partners LP Buys 8,010 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in National Vision were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in National Vision by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,805,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,907,000 after purchasing an additional 729,630 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,236,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 258,848 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.41. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $468.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.61 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

