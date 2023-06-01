CenterBook Partners LP Buys 8,913 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 129.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 29.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 37.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.03. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

