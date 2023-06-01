CenterBook Partners LP Buys Shares of 6,942 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,475,000 after buying an additional 74,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 12.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,059,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,330,000 after buying an additional 232,691 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $54.80 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

