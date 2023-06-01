CenterBook Partners LP Invests $433,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 39.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Unum Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 40,988 shares of company stock worth $1,841,079 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

