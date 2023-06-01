CenterBook Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cognex by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cognex by 136.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

Cognex Price Performance

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $58.12.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.