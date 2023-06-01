CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Haemonetics stock opened at $84.68 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haemonetics Profile

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

