CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEAT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Vivid Seats Stock Down 1.7 %

SEAT opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $164.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $122,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Riva Bakal sold 8,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $58,030.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $122,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,026,380 shares of company stock valued at $123,066,761. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

