Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Insider Sells $48,615.25 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 284,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,615. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CENTA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 129.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

