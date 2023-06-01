CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $60.11 and last traded at $60.69, with a volume of 378290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.51.

Specifically, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average is $82.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

