Chain Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chain has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Chain has a total market cap of $42.38 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,153,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,985,262,712 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official website is onyx.org.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.