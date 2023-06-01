Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.35.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $326.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $514.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.