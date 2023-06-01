Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of CHMI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. 290,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,231. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 540.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

CHMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

