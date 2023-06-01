Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.91

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.91 and traded as low as $4.95. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 338,348 shares trading hands.
CHMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 1.4 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $128.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.26.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.
