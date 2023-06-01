Chiliz (CHZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $700.16 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. Chiliz has a total market cap of $700.16 million and approximately $36.89 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,647,158 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

