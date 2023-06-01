China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.25

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 18 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Minsheng Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.