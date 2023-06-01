Choreo LLC Buys New Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 31,975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio Trading Down 2.8 %

NUVB traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.58. 77,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,130. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUVB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Nuvation Bio Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.