Choreo LLC Purchases New Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,742.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN stock remained flat at $21.15 during trading hours on Thursday. 21,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Trinity Industries Profile



Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also

