CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 122.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726,808 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.74% of Livent worth $26,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,971 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Livent by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Livent by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,824,000 after acquiring an additional 316,766 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,031,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,915,000 after acquiring an additional 107,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

LTHM stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. Livent Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

