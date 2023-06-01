CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,164 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $48,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

