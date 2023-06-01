CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 49,090 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,090 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $50,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $502.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.08 and a 200-day moving average of $509.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.70 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.72.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

