CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105,881 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $26,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $77.68 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

