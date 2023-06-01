CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $35.49 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $35,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,002,000 after acquiring an additional 505,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,439,000 after acquiring an additional 208,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,084,000 after acquiring an additional 160,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,137,000 after purchasing an additional 104,684 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.8 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $125.60 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 215.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

