CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $41.42 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,624 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $41,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Cowen raised their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $96.10 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $99.15. The company has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day moving average is $86.73.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

