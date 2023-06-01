CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $42.39 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 18,229.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,754 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $42,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,389,000 after buying an additional 412,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,040,000 after acquiring an additional 524,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,015,000 after acquiring an additional 922,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,250 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,863,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,253,000 after acquiring an additional 543,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $396,880 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE CMS opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.97.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.