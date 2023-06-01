CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $58.63 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 123,734 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CDW worth $58,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of CDW by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $171.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

