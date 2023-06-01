CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 11,723 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $38,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 34.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 48.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM opened at $99.17 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $234.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.18 and its 200-day moving average is $112.74.

In other SiTime news, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $39,130.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $139,780.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,152,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $39,130.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,637.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 311,964 shares of company stock worth $36,183,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SITM. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

