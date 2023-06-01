CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,138 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $30,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $101.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.