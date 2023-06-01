CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 104,499 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,499 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Dominion Energy worth $45,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.39 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

