CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 249,584 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,310,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249,584 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.48% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $33,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.72%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

