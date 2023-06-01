CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,489 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,286 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $29,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.89) to GBX 2,510 ($31.02) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group stock opened at $55.29 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, insider Gary Goldberg purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

